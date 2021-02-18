FIL Industries bags CII Cold Chain Awards 2020

FIL Industries has been conferred a national award by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Cold Chain Award 2020 in the Category of Backward Integration at the 5th CII Cold Chain Awards 2020.

According to a statement, the 5th edition of CII Cold Chain Award on 17th February 2021, was held on a virtual platform. During the ceremony, winners were announced based on the virtual assessment carried out for each unit by a group of technical assessors, and the final decision of the jury.

While thanking CII for the Cold Chain Award 2020, Director of FIL Industries, OwaisAltaf Syed, said, “On behalf of FIL Industries, I would like to express my sincere most gratitude towards Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).” He added that CII’s consistent advisory and consultative processes have helped FIL Industries to improvise and emerge as one of the major players in this category in the region.

“FIL has been the pioneer in bringing the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Storage facility in Jammu & Kashmir. The Company has 8000 MT of integrated storage facilities with a state of art packing and grading line. The facility is available to the orchardists in the state to store, grade and pack their produce. The facility offers an end-to-end solution to the farmer for collection and delivery of their produce, thus minimizing their post-harvest losses,” the statement reads.

In the past too, FIL has been felicitated by the CII for its resolute business solutions. In the year 2019, the Significant Achievement Award for the Integrated Supply Chain Solution and in 2017, CII honoured FIL for its outstanding contribution in backward integration in agriculture and food processing.