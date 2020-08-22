Business, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 23, 2020, 1:06 AM

File complaint if any info missing on product package: Paswan

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday urged consumers to file complaints, if they find any information missing on the package of any product.

He said that this will create deterrence in the minds of the manufacturers who indulge in unfair practices or push sub-standard products into the market.

Paswan said that the details of manufacturer, date of expiry, maximum retail price (MRP) and other details of the product should be legible and should be given on packages of all the products.

Replying to media queries during a press conference, held through video conferencing, he informed that Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Legal Metrology has registered a complaint in Guntur against the distributor of medicine ‘Seder OM’.

As per the complaint received, the name of the manufacturer, helpline number and date of expiry are not visible, he said. It is further alleged that the size of the numerals and letters of the declaration is less than 1 mm and not easily legible on the medicine packages.

Paswan said that raids were conducted on the premises of the distributor and seller under section 15 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and packets of the above medicine have been seized.

