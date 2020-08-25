Finance Department makes it must to upload documents through JKPaySys

In order to bring transparency in releasing payments, the Finance Department has mandated uploading of documents while preferring bills by the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) in treasury through ‘JKPaySys’ in the Union Territory.

According to official statement, the treasury officers have been advised to ensure all the documents like AA, TS, e-tendering etc should be in place while entertaining bills through JKPaySys besides pre, during and post execution photographic evidences of all the works under the execution.

Accordingly, all the DDOs have been directed to prepare work bills through ‘JKPaySys’ and upload all the documents mentioned above without which bills cannot be submitted online to the treasures. The necessary changes have been made accordingly in corporate in the works module of JKPaySys applications.

However, in respect of different schemes such as assistance, loan, insurance, subsidy and scholarships where administrative approval is usually not required, the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) shall upload sanction orders containing beneficiaries’ details and fund transfer through DBT while submitting bills to the Treasuries on “JKPaySys”.

The flow process for uploading of the works bill along with relevant documents is given on website with URL www.ikpavsvs.nic.in