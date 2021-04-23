Finance department transfers 23 Assistant Directors

The Finance department on Friday ordered the transfers and postings of 23 Assistant Directors (Economics & Statistics) with immediate effect.

As per order, Ravinder Singh Balloria presently at office of DSEO, Kishtwar has been transferred and posted at office of ACD, Doda against available post, Sidharth Anand presently at the office of DSEO, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Jammu against available post, Mahesh Kumar presently at the office of CEO, Kathua has been transferred and posted at the office of DSEO, Kathua vice Sidhrath Anand, Aijaz Iqbal Bhat Assistant Commissioner Development, Jammu has been transferred and posted at Directorate of Command Area Development, Jammu against available post.

Ravinder Singh Rana presently posted at Information Technology, Civil Secretariat has been transferred and posted at GMC, Jammu (Associated Hospitals) against available post, Rakesh Kumar presently posted at office of DSEO, Ramban has been transferred and posted at Regional Director, Jammu against available post. Anjum Aga presently posted at Medical College Anantnag has been transferred and posted at office of DSEO, Kishtwar vice Ravinder Singh Balloria.

Mohammed Aftar Khan presently posted at Planning Development & Monitoring department Civil Secretariat has been transferred and posted at office of CPO Poonch against available post, Divya Mahajan presently posted at office of Chief Medical Officer, Samba has been transferred and posted at office of ACD Jammu vice Aijaz Iqbal Bhat, Mohammed Rafi presently posted at office of Chief Agriculture Officer, Rajouri has been transferred and posted at office of DSEO, Rajouri against available post.

Ashfaq-ur-Rehman presently posted at office of Chief Medical Officer, Ramban has been transferred and posted at office of DSEO, Ramban vice Rakesh Kumar, Tawseef Ahmad Shergojri CPO, Anantnag has been transferred and posted at Jhelum Valley College (JVS) Bemina Srinagar against available post, Sukh Ram Dogra presently posted at PD&MD, Civil Secretariat has been transferred and posted at Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat vice Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh presently posted at Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat has been transferred and posted at PD&MD, Civil Secretariat vice Sukh Ram Dogra.

Darshan Kumar CMO, Udhampur has been transferred and posted at the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu against available post, Balkissa Zahoor presently posted at office of Chief Agriculture Officer Kulgam has been transferred and posted at office of Chief Planning Officer, Anantnag vice Tawseef Ahmad Shergojri, Mohammed Shafi Gundoo SE, PWD (R&B), Anantnag has been transferred and posted at Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir against available post, Farooq Ahmad Wani Chief Education Officer, Baramulla has been transferred and posted at office of ACD, Baramulla against available post.

Bashir Ahmad Malik CPO, Kupwara has been transferred and posted at office of DSEO, Baramulla against available post, Mohammed Maqbool Lone presently posted at Statistical Training School, Srinagar has been transferred and posted at office of CPO, Kupwara vice Bashir Ahmad Malik, Khursheed Ahmad S.E Hydraulic, Anantnag has been transferred and posted at the Government Medical College, Anantnag vice Anjum Aga, Khurshid Ahmad Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been transferred and posted at the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K against available post and Chaman Lal presently posted at Youth Services & Sports Department Civil Secretariat, J&K has been transferred and posted at office of Chief Medical Officer, Samba vice Divya Mahajan. “All the officers are deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect,” read the order number 134 issued by the Financial Commissioner Finance department Dr A K Mehta.