Finance Deptt directs procurements from local manufacturers through GeM

The Finance department Wednesday issued directions for the procurement of Goods and Services from local manufacturers through Government e-Market place (GeM).

“Attention of all the Administrative Secretaries are invited to rule-149 of GFR-2017, where under procurement of Goods and Services through GeM has been made mandatory for all government departments,” reads a circular issued by the Finance Department, Code Division.

The directions were issued to boost the local manufacturers through GeM has informed that local filters have become operational from February 25, 2021, enabling the departments to procure Goods and Services from local manufacturers.

“The local filters and MSME filters shall be used together for procurement from local manufacturers’ up to Rs 5 lakhs from GeM as per procedure laid down. For purchase above Rs 5 lakhs, additional terms and conditions clause (ATC) shall be invoked by the departments for restricting procurement within a geographical limit, through the process of bidding on GeM in appropriate cases,” as per the circular.

It advises all administrative secretaries to direct their subordinate officers to use local filters/MSME filters up to Rs 5 lakhs and Additional Terms and Conditions clause (ATC) for bidding process on GeM for ensuring participation.

The departments are also advised to ensure on boarding of their suppliers on the GeM platform, the circular reads.

It is mandatory for every supplier to have a GeM ID for participation in any procurement process of the government.