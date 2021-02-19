Finance Deptt issues clarification regarding e-tendering

Finance Department today issued clarification with regard to e-tendering, advance drawal and measurement book, while asking the administrative secretaries to follow instructions for timely execution of works.

Through a circular, the Finance Department has said that in case measurement book details are transcribed in the bills, the submission of M-book with the works bills is not required. Besides, there is no need to furnish M-Book in respect of bills pertaining to store items.

“The Departments are authorized to invite e-tenders for works approved in the annual action plan within the approved budgetary provision,” reads the circular.

It states that: “The advance drawal of funds in respect of grant-in-aid to autonomous bodies, PSUs, Boards etc shall be simultaneously processed with the fund release proposals by the Departments containing the details of available bank balances, status of holding Board of Directors (BODs) meeting, status of updation of annual accounts and status of previous Utilization Certificates (UCs).”

The departments have been directed to submit a works plan before the end of March, 2021.