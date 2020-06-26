Finance Deptt releases 50% Capex budget

With directions to follow all the rules while initiating any work, the Finance Department has accorded sanction to the release of 50 percent funds under Capex for various departments for ongoing works and non-construction activities in the current financial year 2020-21.

These funds were released to be utilized during the current financial year 2020-21 or during the next financial year.

“Due attention should be paid to implementation of schemes funded under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) which are shared on 90:10 basis after checking availability of funds subsequent to which matching share will be provided,” according to the Financial Commissioner, Finance, DrArun Kumar Mehta.

The departments were directed that no new schemes to be initiated till expenditure restrictions are withdrawn and without prior concurrence of the Finance Department.

While setting conditions for the utilization of funds, Mehta said that there will be no expenditure on vehicles, furniture without specific permission from the Finance Department.

He said that “The Director Finance, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAOs) and Chief Account Officer/Account Officers (CAOs/AOs) with the controlling officers should release funds in respect of those ongoing works to be completed during the ensuing financial year or at the most during next financial year.”

The Director Finance, FA and CAOs/AOs, before authorizing funds through BEAMS should ensure that the ‘ongoing work’ has been initiated after following due e-tendering procedures and AA/TS is in place.

“The funds should not be released to clear any past liability. However, bills that could not be presented during last fortnight of March, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, can be accommodated suitably in work programme this year and bills drawn as per procedure laid down,” reads the order releasing the capex budget

The treasury officers were directed to ensure all the codal formalities have been fulfilled and all the documents like AA, TS, e-tendering etc are in place while entertaining the bills through “PaySys” besides the before, during and after completion photographs of the work.