Five trout fish farming units established in Ramban

To enhance the fish production in the district, the Department of Fisheries, Ramban has established five Trout Fish Farming Units of 50 cubic meters each under Pardhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at an expenditure of Rs. 27.50 lakh including central and beneficiary share.

As per Assistant Director, Fisheries, Fayaz Ahmed, the scheme is being implemented with 40% central assistance for general category and 60% assistance for SC category.

The PMMSY is a recently launched economic package of Government of India (GOI) under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiative for fisheries sector to bring “Blue Revolution” through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries under the nomenclature Pardhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), added.

The main objectives of the PMMSY is to create direct employment opportunities, double the income of Fish Farmers besides addressing critical gaps in the Fisheries Sector and to increase Fish production through sustainable and responsible Fishing practices.

The Scheme focuses on creating critical modernization and strengthening of the value chain & improve the availability of certified quality Fish seed/ feed.

It was informed that with the completion of 5 raceways, the production would be enhanced upto 3-4 tons per annum in the district. The department is also propagating fish farming in the private sector which will provide employment avenues to educated un-employed youth. It is worth mentioning here, that about 225 professional fishermen of the district earn their livelihood from natural water resources on a nominal average license fee of Rs. 400 per annum.

Under the Government sector, the Department has also established 2 Trout rearing units at Karol Ramban and Chunna Gool, while 1 Trout Rearing unit is under construction at Kharkote, Banihal.

Besides enhancing fish production, assistance was also provided to 24 fishermen’ under PMMSY and 7 families under Blue revolution during the current year for the construction of houses.