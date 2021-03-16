Fix timelines for commissioning SFURTI Clusters: Dr Hina

Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Bhat today chaired a Monitoring Committee Meeting under Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) at Udhyog Bhawan here.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary/CEO KVIB, MD SICOP, FA& CAO KVIB, and other stake holders from Jammu Division while the stakeholders from Kashmir Division attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairperson KVIB emphasized upon the concerned agencies to gear up and ensure early and time bound establishment of the approved clusters.

She said at present there are ten clusters at various stages of implementation involving an amount of Rs 24.45 crore as project cost and asked the agencies to complete these clusters before August 2021 so that maximum entrepreneurs are benefited.

The meeting was informed that Minister for Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (GOI) would inaugurate the Kashur Maunch Beekeeping Cluster Srinagar in the month of May 2021.

Referring to the discussions held during the two days SFURTI workshop held at New Delhi in the last week, CEO KVIB informed the stakeholders about the fresh changes in the guidelines viz shifting of physical mode of submission of papers to online mode from first week of April 2021. He advised all the Implementing Agencies to draw a timeline as per the prescribed format of Ministry of MSME (GOI).

He further suggested that PERT and CPM techniques may be adopted to ensure compliance to the prescribed guidelines.