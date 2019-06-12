For boosting farmers' income, work on mechanisation: Advisor Skandan to agri experts

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan Wednesday asked the agriculture experts to work on increasing the reach of farm mechanisation to boost farmers’ income.

Addressing at the concluding session of one-day workshop on ‘Small farm Agriculture Production and Post Production Mechanization’ at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) here, the advisor, according to an official spokesperson, asked the agriculture experts to work on Change Management in order to change the mindset of farmers and convince them to use modern farming technologies.

The workshop was organised by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) in collaboration with SKUAST-K for ‘Regional Committee Zone-I’ which include J&K, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The day-long workshop was also attended by agriculture university heads, experts, scientists, scholars and students, and heads of several business organisations.

The advisor, in his speech, exhorted that there is need either to implement the vast agriculture tools or whether the existing tools are obsolete or have flexibility to get desired results in agriculture production, besides, increasing the reach of farm mechanization to small and marginal farmers and promote farm mechanization among the stakeholders.

Highlighting the role of agriculture universities, Advisor Skandan said the farmers should be made aware about the vital aspects of both the technologies and change so as to boost farmers’ income. He also suggested for micro level steps like creating farmer oriented mobile apps where they would be provided information snippets of benefits of farm technology.

He also urged business organisations to come up with farm based centres where the farmers would be showcased with better technologies so as to convince the farmers to buy modern technology, adding these service centres would eventually become hub of interaction and development.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazeer Ahmed highlighted the importance and role of mechanization in farm sector and emphasized on development of farm machines and equipments to double the farmers’ income.

Assistant Director-General (Engineering), ICAR, KK Singh gave general overview of mechanization in three north western Himalayan states of J&K, Uttarakhand and HP. He also gave information of various schemes being implemented by GoI in these three states besides diversification and intensification in agriculture by the year 2022 for doubling the farmers’ income. Later, Advisor released booklet titled “Transferable Technologies”.