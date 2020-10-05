Ford Endeavour Sports launched

Auto Wings Ford authorized dealer of Ford India Pvt Ltd launched Ford’s special edition of Endeavour at its corporate office at Baghi-Hyder Hyderpora Byepass.

According to statement, chief guest Tajamul Qadri, branch head of J&K Bank Hari Singh High Street along with Ashiq Hussain Wani, Managing Director Autowings Ford Pvt Ltd, Azhar Majid Mir, Director, Auto Wings Ford Pvt Ltd in presence of top management and gathering of customers launched Ford Endeavour Sports.

General manager Younis Bashir said Ford Endeavour Sports is powered by 2.0L Eco blue engine with 10 speed automatic transmission (4*4) and BS-V1 engine.