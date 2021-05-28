Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 12:07 AM

Forex Reserves Hit Lifetime High, Rise $2.8 Billion to $592.894 Bn

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 12:07 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 2.865 billion to a record high of $ 592.894 billion for the week ended May 21, boosted by gold and currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday.

The previous all-time high for the forex kitty was $ 590.185 billion for the week ended January 29, 2021.

Trending News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

For the previous week ended May 14, the reserves had increased by $ 563 million to reach $ 590.028 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, swelled by $ 1.649 billion to $ 548.519 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Latest News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Representational Image

Facebook purged 150 covert influence operations in last 4 years

After remaining unchanged in the previous week, gold reserves rose by $ 1.187 billion to $ 36.841 billion, the apex bank said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $ 7 million to $ 1.513 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF too increased by $ 22 million to $ 5.021 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

Related News