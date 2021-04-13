Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 1:15 AM

Frozen bottle outlet inaugurated

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 1:15 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Frozen bottle – one of India’s trendiest milkshake brands today opened its franchise at Dr. Ali Jan shopping complex here.

Owner of Frozen Bottle’s franchise, NumaanAndrabi said “ Frozen bottle is a Bengaluru based brand, I have started its franchise here. We will offer stone ice creams, different types of milkshakes.”

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

'War of Words, Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021' | Use your skills to benefit society: Prof Ayub to law students

Status of COVID-19 control measures, vaccination reviewed at Ganderbal

CUK holds workshop on 'Traffic management in Kashmir'

PDP greets people on Ramadhan

He said that the outlet was inaugurated by his mother in a simple function. Various businessmen also attended the opening ceremony.

Andrabi, who has studied outside J&K, said he came back to start his business in Kashmir. “  when I came back after finishing studies, I did some research and found out that there is a good scope of this type of business.”

According to Andrabi, Frozen bottle, one of India’s trendiest milkshake brands, is on a run to build its own outlet army across the globe.

Latest News

PDP greets people on Ramadhan

Status of COVID-19 control measures, vaccination reviewed at Ganderbal

File photo of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor extends greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti

Representational Image

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

Started off from Bengaluru it is now in over 21+ cities in India with 121+ outlets and aims to open up over 500+ outlets in the next 4 years. With a vision and mission to grow, learn, serve and revolutionise the frozen dessert scene in and around India Frozen Bottle is an ever-growing plethora.

It serves a wide variety of Frozen Desserts, Signature Thick Shakes and one of its kind Ice Cream Jars that are 100 percent vegetarian.

Related News