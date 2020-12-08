Fruit mandi Sopore shuts down, extends support

The traders at Asia’s second largest fruit mandi Sopore on Tuesday observed complete shutdown to extend their support to Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers who are seeking the rollback of three recently introduced farm laws.

President fruit growers and dealers association of fruit mandi Sopore Fayaz Ahmad Malik said “we extend our support to the bandh call of farmers and closed all the business activities in fruit mandi Sopore today.”

Malik said that they had already held a protest at the vicinity of fruit mandi in solidarity with protesting farmers on Monday

He also appealed the central government that in view of the sentiments of farmers the newly framed farmer’s bill should be rolled back immediately,