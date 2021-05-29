Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Gadkari stresses on ways to reduce use of cement, steel in road construction

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:00 AM
File photo of Nitin Gadkari (ANI Photo/LSTV)
File photo of Nitin Gadkari (ANI Photo/LSTV)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the government is making massive investment in the highways sector and emphasised on developing ways to to cut down usage of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges.

The road transport minister further said that steel and cement players are indulged in cartelisation in the country.

Trending News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Representational Image

Son of a Govt teacher ends life

Greater Kashmir

ASHA workers in Baramulla shaken after fellow worker's death

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: torstensimon from Pixabay]

95% of above 45-years population vaccinated in Gurez: Govt

Addressing an event virtually, Gadkari said the government is constructing 22 green highways and now India has the largest road network.

“Massive investment is made in the highways sector in India… Without compromising on quality, we need to reduce the cost of construction of roads and bridges,” the minister said.

Gadkari said the government officials should positively support new ideas.

Latest News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Greater Kashmir

TAD initiates first survey of nomadic tribal population

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Saksham to provide special assistance to COVID victims' families

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 168.5 million

“We should accept successful practices of road construction in the world and accept it in Indian scenario,” he said.

Gadkari asked consultants to come up with innovations to reduce cost and volume of cement and steel in construction of roads.

“Reduce the use of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges…I want to teach lessons to cartels of steel and cement companies,” he said.

Tagged in ,
Related News