Business
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 1:29 AM

GCET Jammu organises online session on entrepreneurship

The Start Up Cell, Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Jammu, organized Orientation session on “Scope of Start-ups, Innovation and Entrepreneurship- National Education Policy 2020”, sponsored by TEQIP-III.

The programme was held under the Chairmanship of Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez   Rohella, and the guidance of Dr Sameru Sharma, Principal, GCET. The event was supported by JK Start-ups Association and Institution’s Innovation Council, MHRD.

The Orientation Session was organized with the aim to provide constructive direction and reorient the minds of those who choose a career path different from the traditional roles.

The session was attended by 200 participants comprising of students, budding entrepreneurs and faculty of various Engineering Institutes, Degree colleges and organizations across the country.

The programme was enriched by the vast knowledge and experience of Eminent speaker Prof. (Dr.) Chandra Charu Tripathi, Director, UIET, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. Prof. Tripathi gave an insight on National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and how it will Impact the Scope of Entrepreneurship in India.

He threw light on numerous opportunities brought by the introduction of NEP 2020, which can be taken up as Start-ups by the budding entrepreneurs.

To name a few, he discussed tailor made online textbook, personalized learning platforms, AI based learning system, Tools for evaluating the performance of students, Tools for learning different concepts at graduation level. The session was very interactive and helped the budding entrepreneurs to strengthen their entrepreneurial motives.

