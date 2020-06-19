Glenmark gets DCGI nod for favipiravir

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the Indian drug regulator to launch oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in the country.

It is for restricted emergency use in India. Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. The company has received the manufacturing and marketing approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, it said.