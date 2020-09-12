Global vehicle emission, safety standards to be implemented soon

Centre plans to implement several new international standards of vehicle emissions and safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Saturday .

In terms of introducing new standards, the ministry cited the recent introduction of BS-VI emission norms. “These changes have also brought this industry at par with Europe, Japan and the US. Further, the much-needed amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) have been well received as a positive step by the government,” the ministry said.

“The ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems (ESC) and brake assist systems for relevant categories by the next two years,” it added. The notification of ESC for buses was issued last year. The draft notification has also been issued for electronic stability control systems for buses, which is likely to be brought into force by April 2023.