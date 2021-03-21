Godrej appliances opens brand outlet at Marble Market, Jammu

Godrej Appliances today opened its preferred brand outlet in collaboration with its channel partner State Agencies at Marble Market, Jammu.

According to a statement issued here, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta inaugurated the showroom. While speaking on the occasion he said “Godrej is one of the oldest & trusted brands. I have been a regular and loyal customer of Godrej appliances from the past three decades and Godrej is also part of our PM Modi ji’s endeavour of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

Speaking on the occasion Rajesh Bhatia and Radhika Bhatia, owners of State Agencies said “we are extremely delighted to have partnered with Godrej Appliances, which is a highly respected and trusted brand. We are sure that our outlet will prove to be a great destination for the discerning customers of Jammu through its unique offerings from Godrej Appliances.”

Ashish Wadhera, Area Business Manager, Godrej Appliances, said “we have always endeavoured to be as close to our customers as possible. We believe our Preferred Brand Outlets will give even greater value to our loyal customers. With our preferred showroom, we have the opportunity to showcase our entire range of best-in-class appliances at a single location. Jammu is an important upcoming market for us and we look forward to delighting our customers with the best shopping experience.”