Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:02 AM

Gold bond scheme investors to get discount

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:02 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.

As per a statement from the Finance Ministry, for investors using the digit mode for subscription, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold.

Trending News

'Illegal structures' come up on agricultural land in Baramulla

Representational Image

56-year-old teacher dies of 'cardiac arrest' in Bandipora

Representational Photo

Rice mill owner slips into conveyor belt, dies

Empanelled ReT aspirants stage demo, demand appointment orders

Otherwise, issue price of the bond during the subscription period will be Rs 5,104 per gram.

In terms of an October 9, 2020, notification, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X) will open for the period January 11-15, 2021 with Settlement date January 19, 2021

Related News