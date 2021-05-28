Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 12:14 AM

Gold bond subscription priced Rs 4,889 opens Monday

Representational Photo
The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, which will open for subscription for five days from May 31, has been fixed at Rs 4,889 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22- Series-III or the third tranche will be open for subscription from May 31 to June 4, 2021.

Earlier, the government had announced to issue the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021. The RBI will issue the bonds on behalf of the Government of India.

“The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price for gold of 999 purity of the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period…works out to Rs 4,889 per gram of gold,” said the RBI, which issues the bonds on behalf of the central government.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

“For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,839 per gram of gold,” it said.

The bonds will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

A total of Rs 25,702 crore has been raised through the SGB Scheme since its inception till end-March 2021.

