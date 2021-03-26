Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 26, 2021, 11:51 PM

Gold declines Rs 147; silver jumps Rs 1,036

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 26, 2021, 11:51 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Gold in the national capital declined by Rs 147 to Rs 44,081 per 10 gram on Friday amid rupee appreciation and overnight selling in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,228 per 10 gram. In contrast, silver rose by Rs 1,036 to Rs 64,276 per kilogram from Rs 63,240 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

DGP sanctions Financial assistance, Medical relief for SPOs

AS College staff condole demise

Representational pic

SSP Ganderbal interacts with media fraternity

Representational Photo

Two Punjab residents held for allegedly kidnapping girl in north Kashmir's Uri

The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 72.48 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday. In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,726 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.14 per ounce. “Gold prices witnessed selling on stronger dollar,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Related News