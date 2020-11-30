Gold down Rs 142, silver declines by Rs 701

Gold prices fell Rs 142 to Rs 47,483 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,625 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined Rs 701 to Rs 57,808 per kilogram from Rs 58,509 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,781.50 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 22.29 per ounce. “Gold prices continued downside on Monday as optimism on vaccine has boosted investment sentiment towards riskier assets,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.