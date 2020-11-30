Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 12:05 AM

Gold down Rs 142, silver declines by Rs 701

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 12:05 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Gold prices fell Rs 142 to Rs 47,483 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,625 per 10 gram.

Trending News

Voting underway in 2nd phase of DDC polls in J&K

DC inspects distribution, strong rooms for phase-II polls at B'la

Follow path shown by Guru Nanak Devji: Raina

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga addressing reporters outside Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar on Friday. GK Photo

Monga deplores worsening power situation

Silver prices also declined Rs 701 to Rs 57,808 per kilogram from Rs 58,509 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,781.50 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 22.29 per ounce. “Gold prices continued downside on Monday as optimism on vaccine has boosted investment sentiment towards riskier assets,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Related News