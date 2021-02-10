Gold drops to Rs 47,576/10 gms

Gold prices fell marginally by Rs 38 to Rs 47,576 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,614 per 10 grams in the previous trade. In tandem, silver prices tumbled Rs 783 to Rs 68,884 per kg on Wednesday, compared to its previous close of Rs 69,667.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were trading marginally down by Rs 38 pressured by rupee appreciation.”