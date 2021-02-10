Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:23 AM

Gold drops to Rs 47,576/10 gms

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:23 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Photo

Gold prices fell marginally by Rs 38 to Rs 47,576 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,614 per 10 grams in the previous trade. In tandem, silver prices tumbled Rs 783 to Rs 68,884 per kg on Wednesday, compared to its previous close of Rs 69,667.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were trading marginally down by Rs 38 pressured by rupee appreciation.”

Related News