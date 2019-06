Gold prices rose by Rs 131 to Rs 32,609 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 131, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 32,609 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,986 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for far-month October contracts for the yellow metal was up by Rs 141, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 32,728 per 10 gram with a business volume of 1,381 lots.