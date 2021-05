Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 179 to Rs 47,452 per 10 gram helped by strong buying in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,831.72 per ounce by 0131 GMT, after hitting its highest since February 11 at $1,842.91 in the previous session, according to Reuters. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,834.00 per ounce.