Gold prices in the national capital continued to hit new highs, rising by Rs 475 to Rs 51,946 per 10 gram on Friday, on the back of gains in the international prices of the precious metal and a rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 51,471 per 10 gram. Silver, however, declined by Rs 109 to Rs 62,262 per kg, from Rs 62,371 per kg on Thursday.