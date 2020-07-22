Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 11:09 PM

Gold hits new record high of Rs 50,920/10 gram

Silver also glitters
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 11:09 PM
Representational Pic

Gold prices in the national capital hit a new record high rising Rs 430 to Rs 50,920 per 10 gram on Wednesday, reflecting gains in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 50,490 per 10 gram.

Trending News
Image Source: J&K Information Department

Jawahar Navodiya Vidyalaya to come up at Bandipora

GK Photo

Shops shut, public transport off roads as lockdown comes into effect in Kashmir

File Representational Pic

Woman injured in cross-LoC firing in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

Man arrested for allegedly murdering wife in Kangan, dumping her body in Sindh nallah

Silver was also in huge demand as its prices zoomed Rs 2,550 to Rs 60,400 per kg, from Rs 57,850 per kg on Tuesday.

“Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi hit a new record high rallying by Rs 430, reflecting gains in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,855 per ounce and silver at USD 21.80 per ounce.

Latest News
Image Source: J&K Information Department

Jawahar Navodiya Vidyalaya to come up at Bandipora

GK Photo

Shops shut, public transport off roads as lockdown comes into effect in Kashmir

File Representational Pic

Woman injured in cross-LoC firing in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

Scientists develop safe, rapid COVID-19 antibody test

Gold witnessed sharp buying with spot international prices rallying above USD 1,850 per ounce on Wednesday, he added. “Surge in coronavirus cases in the US has boosted safe-haven demand for the precious metals,” Patel said.

Related News