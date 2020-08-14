Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:25 PM

Gold jumps Rs 730, silver zooms Rs 1,520

Gold prices jumped Rs 730 to Rs 53,691 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid the rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 52,961 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 1,520 to Rs 70,500 per kg, from Rs 68,980 per kg in the previous trade. The rupee settled 6 paise lower at 74.90 (provisional) against the dollar on Friday tracking weak domestic equities. However, in the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,951 per ounce and silver at USD 26.91 per ounce. “Gold prices traded volatile on Friday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

