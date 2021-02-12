Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:24 AM

Gold price plunges Rs 661 per 10 grams

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:24 AM
Representational Photo
Gold price plunged by Rs 661 to Rs 46,847 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday reflecting a fall in global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,508 per 10 grams.

Silver price also declined Rs 347 to Rs 67,894 per kilogram compared to Rs 68,241 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.96 per ounce. “Gold prices traded weak as dollar index recovered,” HDFC Securities’ Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

