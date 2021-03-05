Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 11:32 PM

Gold tumbles Rs 522, silver crashes Rs 1,822

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 11:32 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Gold prices on Friday tumbled by Rs 522 to Rs 43,887 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to muted trend in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 44,409 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Trending News

G.A. Mir condoles demise of veteran Congress leader's wife

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

Silver crashed by Rs 1,822 to Rs 64,805 per kilogram as compared with the close of Rs 66,627 per kg on Thursday. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 522 in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices.”

Related News