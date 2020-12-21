Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 11:51 PM

Google launches new site to help travel industry gauge demand

Representational Photo
As the pandemic-hit Indian travel industry hopes for a quick recovery, Google on Monday launched a new website that provides demand trends from search data to sector participants.

Called ‘Travel Insights with Google’, the new website will help better understand pent-up travel demand and leverage insights from these tools for businesses to position themselves for recovery, the company said.

“The pandemic has had a direct, immediate and continuing impact on the travel industry. But it is also one of the industries that has been at the forefront of digitisation,” Roma Datta Chobey, Director – Travel, Google India, said in a statement. “Our Travel Insights with Google tool recognises that, and amidst this volatility, provides players real-time, actionable analysis of travel intention and sentiment, domestically and from overseas, for better and more agile decision making.”

