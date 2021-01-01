'Government committed to provide true single-window system for clearances'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that government is committed to provide a true single-window system for unified and integrated business procedures in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor made these remarks during a meeting with the regulatory authorities to work on regulatory and policy stability which are important for doing business.

The meeting was attended by Principal Chief Conservator Forests, Chairman Pollution Control Board, Director Geology and Mining.

The meeting was held to discuss and sort out the issues raised by the industrial associations who had met the Advisor during his recent visits to Lassipora, Ghati, Samba and Udhampur Industrial Estates. The industrial associations had raised several issues pertaining to NOCs at different levels and other issues.

The Advisor said that government is committed towards ease of doing business in its true spirit and is taking several initiatives for completing all NOCs related to businesses through the single window in a stipulated time.

He further added that the department of industries and commerce has taken slew of measures to promote business in the UT besides providing ease of doing business with the required approvals. The Advisor further directed the concerned to work in a coordinated manner as collaboration becomes more important for effective implementation of business reforms.

The regulatory authorities assured the Advisor that any issues faced by the industrial associations will be seriously looked into and everything will be done towards ease of doing business. They said that steps are already afoot in providing a conducive environment for providing relief in setting up industrial units.