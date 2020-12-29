Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 12:16 AM

Government proposes mandatory airbag for front passenger seat in vehicles

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 12:16 AM
Photo Source: Wikipedia

The government on Tuesday said it has proposed to make airbag mandatory for the passenger in the front seat of a vehicle.

The step aims at improving passenger safety in case of accidents.

Trending News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

Three tiny grenades recovered: Police

FLASHBACK 2020|Kupwara's year of many firsts and more

The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification in this regard.

“In a significant measure to boost passenger safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes to make it mandatory that an airbag be provided for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver,” the ministry said in a statement.

The proposed timelines for the implementation of the move is April 1, 2021, for new models and June 1, 2021, for existing models.

Latest News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

2020: The year of new experiments in J&K politics

2020: When pandemic kept healthcare on the watch

A draft notification to this effect has been published on the ministry’s website, the statement said.

Related News