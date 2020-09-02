Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 10:34 PM

Govt allows airlines to fly 60% of their pre-COVID domestic flights

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 10:34 PM
Representational Pic

In further easing of restrictions, the government on Wednesday permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-COVID services, according to an official order.

On June 26, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed the airlines to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

Trending News
GK Photo

Militants killed in Pattan gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police officer

ARTO Pulwama conducts vehicle checking drive at Tral

JKAP concerned over frequent closure of Sgr-Jammu highway

ASGMC seeks official language status to Punjabi

The ministry had restarted domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

Modifying its previous order of June 26 where it had put the 45 per cent limit on the number of domestic flights, the ministry issued an order on Wednesday stating that, “45 per cent capacity may be read as 60 per cent capacity.”

Latest News
Representational Photo

Police station Akhnoor closed for public after SHO among 6 cops test COVID-19 positive

GK Photo

Militants killed in Pattan gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police officer

File Photo

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

India takes 13 days to cross 40 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh; record 86,432 infections reported in a day

The average occupancy rate in domestic flights since their resumption in India on May 25 has been around 50-60 per cent only. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

Related News