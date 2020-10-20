Govt bans sale of gas, CBM to self

The government has banned natural gas and coal-bed methane (CBM) producers from buying their own produce in the newly notified gas marketing freedom guidelines.

The government on October 15 notified the Natural Gas Marketing Reforms that give producers the freedom to discover the market price of gas through a standard e-bidding process.

However, the producer or any member of its gas field consortium cannot bid and buy the fuel, the notified guidelines said.

“Sale to affiliates will be allowed if affiliates participate in the open competitive process,” it said. “However, the contractor or its constituents shall not be eligible to participate in the bidding process.”

“Seller and buyer will not be the same entity,” it added.