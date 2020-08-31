Govt committed to bolster JK's apple industry: Dir Horticulture

Director Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Monday said that Government was committed to bolster apple industry in Kashmir.

“Harvesting season is nearby and proper scientific methods should be used for proper scientific harvest,” Bhat said in a statement issued here. The Director on Monday visited Shopian and took stock of the facilities in the Horticulture sector. He further directed officials to help farmers in harvesting their produce scientifically.

“The professional way of harvesting is direct impact of next year crop. So professional harvesting is important and while harvesting every fruit has to take proper sense not to destroy buds of other plants,” Bhat said.

He also passed directions to the field staff that they need to aware public regarding advanced scientific harvesting.

During his tour, he visited Haripora ImamSahib Fruit Nursery and took stock of root stock of apple and other fruits also he took situation regarding procurement of apple and other fruits. He interacted with fruit growers and discussed various issues. He advised the farmers to ensure proper grading of their produce to fetch remunerative price. The farmers put forth various issues before the Director and urged for their immediate redress. He assured to examine and addressing all the genuine issues on priority

He said government was committed to boost apple industry—urging fruit growers to switch from traditional methods to advanced methods.