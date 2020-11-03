Govt committed towards youth oriented policies, entrepreneurship: Advisor Baseer

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday said that government is committed towards youth oriented policies and the promotion of entrepreneurship.

He made these remarks while presiding over the cheque distribution ceremony at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Pampore. 141 aspiring entrepreneurs received funding under various schemes being implemented by JKEDI.

The Advisor said that youth undertaking innovative entrepreneurial initiatives are the future of J&K and can be our torch bearers. He said that they are the driving engines of our society and not only create sustainable livelihood for themselves but also create employment opportunities for others. He said that the JKEDI does a commendable job in the promotion of entrepreneurship and provides a platform to the budding entrepreneurs.

He said that the policies meant to encourage youth entrepreneurship must enable young people to learn the skills necessary to pursue this path successfully.

The Advisor distributed cheques and sanction letters among the beneficiaries. He interacted with them in detail and assured all the help from the government.

A total of 88 entrepreneurs were covered under Seed Capital Fund Scheme and Youth Startup Loan Scheme of J&K Government. A total of almost Rupees 416 lakhs were distributed among the beneficiaries of these schemes. Under the term loan scheme of Himayat and National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), a total of Rupees 258 Lakhs were distributed among 53 beneficiaries.

Director, JKEDI gave a detailed presentation about the achievements and performance of the Institute. “More 14000 entrepreneurs have been facilitated by the Institute and we will continue the mission of eradicating unemployment in the Union Territory of J&K,” said the Director.

Earlier in the day, the faculty members of the Institute interacted with the beneficiaries and gave them information about all the post disbursement formalities.