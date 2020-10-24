Govt finalizes 'One District One Product' list for Food Processing Enterprises Scheme

The list of “One District One Product” under the formalization of Food Processing Enterprises Scheme was today finalized here at a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production & Farmers’ Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary.

Taking into account the feedback received from various stakeholders, the Principal Secretary finalized the list of “One District One Product” under the Scheme.

The approved list incorporated Jammu for Dairy products; Rajouri for Spices; Poonch for Mutton and Poultry processing; Kishtwar for Walnut processing; Doda for Walnut processing; Ramban for Honey processing; Udhampur for Pickles and Jam; Reasi for Organic vegetables; Kathua for Spices, Samba for Mushroom.

For Kashmir division, the approved list incorporated Anantnag for Trout Fish; Pulwama for Saffron; Shopian for Apple; Kulgam for Apple/Spices; Srinagar for Flowers; Budgam for Exotic vegetables; Baramulla for Dairy products; Kupwara for Walnut; Ganderbal for Honey; Bandipora for Processed Poultry/Mutton.

Earlier, the meeting, attended by senior officers of Agriculture and its allied Departments, discussed in detail the potential of each district.

During threadbare discussions, Navin Choudhary said that 537 units have been allocated to J&K under the Scheme. “A total 35% subsidy with the ceiling of Rs 10 lakh per Unit will be provided for strengthening the existing units and the new units of Micro Food Processing Enterprises” he added.

The meeting was attended by Director, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Kashmir/Jammu; Director, Horticulture, Kashmir/Jammu; Director, Horticulture P&M, J&K; Director, Animal Husbandry, Kashmir/Jammu; Director, Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir/Jammu; Director, Fisheries, Kashmir/Jammu; Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers.