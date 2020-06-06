Govt fixes rate of chicken at Rs 135/kg in Kashmir

Government has fixed the retail price of chicken at Rs 135 per kilogram which Kashmir-based poultry farmers say was not in commensurate with the huge losses faced by them.

President Kashmir Valley Poultry Farmers Association Ghulam Muhammad Bhat said the wholesale rate of broiler chicken in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryanaetc is not less than Rs 130/kg and the same is imported to Valley at Rs 155.

“This includes freight charges, weight loss of the chicks, and mortality of the poultry products during transition period. But unfortunately the food supplies and other departments are compelling to fix the retail rate 135 which is unjustified and unexpected,” Bhat said.

Bhat said poultry farmers have suggested that like all parts of India, Kashmir-based poultry sector be “allowed to settle broiler rates on weekly basis”.

Bhat said 6 lakh people are involved in the poultry sector in Kashmir whose livelihood is “affected due to inefficient price fixation policies,”.

Poultry farmers say Kashmir has achieved upto 75% self-sufficiency in poultry with help of local production but “because of non-seriousness of all previous governments for this sector,” poultry sector has been without the industrial sector status till recently.

Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bashir Ahmad Khan said the “price revision for chicken has been done with the consent of dealers and farmers”.