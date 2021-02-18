Govt focusing on developing pilgrim tourism circuit: Director, Tourism

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo Thursday reviewed developmental works at pilgrim sites in Kashmir Valley being executed by the Department.

The projects envisage infrastructural development of the sites with special emphasis on pilgrim facilities including development of Sarais, dormatories, way-side amenities, parking, public convenience, illumination, ablution spaces, landscaping, besides renovation and repair works of the damaged infrastructure.

The Director Tourism along with Secretary Auqaf Department Khawaja Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Director M&W, Tourism Syed Zahoor visited the shrine of HazratMakhdoom Sahib (RA) and Khanqah-e-Moula to take stock of the developmental works.

While stating that the Valley is receiving good tourist footfall after the pandemic, Dr. Itoo said the Government is also focusing on developing a pilgrimage tourism circuit in Kashmir. “Jammu and Kashmir is rich in pilgrim tourism and for this; the development of pilgrim sites is getting focused attention. The government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide added facilities to the pilgrims coming from within and outside JK,” he said.

DrItoo said a sizable number of pilgrim, locals as well as tourists, visit these revered pilgrim sites every year for which every facility should be ready and in proper conditions.

To facilitate the visiting pilgrims, the Director Tourism said both budgeted and high-end accommodation would be constructed at these sites and the projects worth Rs 2.76 crore have been submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism for approval.

Laying focus on strengthening of assets, the Director Tourism emphasised upon executing agencies to ensure that all the pending tourism projects are completed at the earliest while maintaining the quality of work so that devotees don’t face any problems while visiting these sites. He also sought immediate repair works and restoration of the damaged infrastructure due to recent snowfall. For this, he directed the officers to immediately submit the report on the status of each project.