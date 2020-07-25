Govt generates Rs 4.4 cr revenue from jobless youth

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) has received 1.26 lakh forms against 8575 class-IV vacancies advertised by it; the board has generated Rs 4.4 crore revenue deposited by the jobseekers along the forms under rules.

It is the first recruitment drive for non-gazette posts in the UT after abrogation of J&K’s special status. Post re-organization of the erstwhile state, the SSB has advertised posts following notification of recruitment rules for Class IV posts by the General Administration Department.

According to SSB, a staggering 1,26,250 aspirants have completed online application process and each has paid Rs 350 application fee. “The estimated total revenue generated from online submission of forms so far is Rs 4.41 crore,” an official said.

According to an official spokesperson, till Wednesday morning 2,43,510 registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB Online Portal from 10 July 2020 and 1,26,250 candidates have completed their online application submission process for Class IV posts.

Pertinently, the SSB has advertised 8575 Class IV posts for District/Divisional/Union Territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, in pursuance of General Administration Department’s Revised Indent No. GAD/Mtg/RB-IV/50/2020 Dated 22.06.2020 under Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020. The SSB has barred highly qualified candidates from applying for the class IV posts. Officials state that had it allowed the highly qualified youth, the number of application would increase manifold.

Candidates who have no family member working in the government sector will get additional 5 marks. This is the first time that such stipulation is in place for any recruitment in J&K. Meanwhile, the aspirants have demanded fee waiver for the recruitment process. “It would have been better if the SSB would waive off application fee keeping in view the economic condition of people in J&K for last one year,” said Ajaz Ahmad, an aspirant.

Former governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik had announced that post abrogation of Article 370, government would conduct recruitment for 50,000 posts. However, so far just 8575 post other than accounts assistant posts have been advertised by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that the situation post August 2019 has caused job cuts in many sectors of the economy. According to an assessment by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, in Kashmir alone, over 1.5 lakh youth have become unemployed due to economic losses arising post revocation of special status and lockdown due to COVID19.