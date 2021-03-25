Govt issues instructions for expenditure/cash management

In order to avoid rush of last minute expenditure at treasuries, the J&K government has issued certain instructions for the Drawing & Disbursing Officers /Treasury Officers.

As per a circular issued by Finance Department, cutoff date and time for receipt of bills at Treasuries in whole of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be up to 01.00 PM on 30.03.2021. Treasury Officers will not entertain any bill/claim for payment after 01.00 PM on 30.03.2021 and all the Drawing & Disbursing Officers are advised to plan their bill presentation accordingly at respective Treasuries. However, revenue receipts shall continue as in usual business.

The Drawing & Disbursing Officers/Treasury Officers have been asked to strictly follow the instructions.