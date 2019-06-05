Govt mulls to brand items made by SHGs, promote them outside state

Governor’s Advisors K Skandan and K Vijay Kumar Monday chaired a joint meeting here to review the functioning of Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the UMEED scheme.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, SarmadHafeez and Secretary Information Technology and other concerned, an official handout said.

The meeting discussed the possible steps to be taken to give boost to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and Sopore.

The meeting also discussed the SHG-Women, Skill Development and Sports initiatives under UMEED Scheme.

Addressing the meeting, Advisor Skandan emphasized on the need to give boost to the scheme and to integrate several crafts under one umbrella.

The meeting exhorted to establish Craft Market in Downtown Srinagar and the revival of Kashmir Haat to promote Kashmir handcrafts.

It was said that the RDD is considering to brand the items manufactured by SHGs and to promote them outside of the State through online web portals or departmental websites.

On the occasion, Advisor Kumar asked the RDD to hold a workshop for these SHGs and to make them aware of the scheme and provide them with one platform for energizing their talent.