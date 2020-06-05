Govt notifies 2 ordinances to kick in agriculture reforms

The government on Friday notified two key ordinances to kick in agriculture reforms and help farmers trade freely and fetch better prices.

“The President of India has promulgated the following Ordinances with the aim of giving a boost to rural India for farmers engaged in agriculture and allied activities,” an official statement said.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 aims to promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade in agriculture produce. Whereas the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 empowers farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters through advanced agreements on pre-agreed prices.