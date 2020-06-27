Govt offers filing of NIL GST statement in form GSTR-1 through SMS

In a major move towards taxpayer facilitation, the government on Saturday allowed SMS filing of NIL GST statement in GSTR-1 form with effect from the first week of July.

This would substantially improve ease of GST compliance for over 12 lakh registered taxpayers who had to otherwise log into their account on the common portal and then file their statement of outward supplies in form GSTR-1 every month or each quarter.

With the facility of SMS getting activated, now taxpayers with NIL liability need not log on to the GST Portal and may file their NIL statement in form GSTR-1 through a SMS.

The status confirmation of the filed statement or return application can be tracked by them on the GST Portal by logging into their GSTIN account and navigating to Services.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already made available the facility to file NIL monthly GSTR-3B return through SMS since 8th June 2020.

CBIC said that to initiate the SMS facility, the taxpayers who wish to file Nil statement in their FORM GSTR-1 are to send SMS to 14409.