Govt seeks suggestions for revival of business sector

Jammu and Kashmir government has sought suggestions, inputs from trade bodies, business associations in the Union Territory for making a comprehensive and meaningful revival package from the beleaguered economy of J&K.

The suggestions sought by the finance department will be forwarded to the high-level committee constituted by the J&K government for ‘relief and revival of business sector’ in J&K which has faced double whammy since August 2019, first the lockdown and uncertainty following the abrogation of special status and from March this year, the lockdown due to COVID19.

“Government of J&K has constituted a five member committee for relief and meaningful revival of the business sector in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In order to give due hearing to all concerned affected sectors, finance department, government of Jammu and Kashmir invites specific suggestions, inputs from trade bodies/associations/unions/federations representing various segments of the business community of Jammu and Kashmir for revival of business and economy in the Union territory” reads a notification issued by the finance department.

The suggestions, inputs are to be mailed to the additional secretary, finance department.

The decision of the government to constitute a committee was taken a day after a delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha seeking “constitution of a committee for the revival of the businesses in J&K”.

Following which the government had ordered a constitution of committee comprising Advisor KK Sharma, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department, and Chairman, Managing Director, J&K Bank, a GAD order said.

This committee, it said, has been directed to prepare a proposal for relief and revival of the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee has been directed to submit a consolidated proposal by 1st September 2020 for consideration of the government both at Union Territory level and at the Central level.