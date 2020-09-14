Govt to construct 1563 low cost houses for J&K fishermen: Navin

Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Navin K. Choudhary, reviewed implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) here today.

The meeting was attended by Director Fisheries, Mohammad Amin, Director Finance, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, Director Planning, Girdhari Lal and all Joint Directors of Fisheries Department.

Navin Choudhary asked the officers to give wide publicity to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to build entrepreneurship in the sector besides addressing critical gaps in fish production, productivity, quality, technology, post harvest infrastructure management, modernization and strengthening of value chain and traceability. The scheme focuses on doubling Fish farmer’s income and Fish Production, sustain growth of 9% in Fisheries sector, increase fish productivity from 3 tons to 5 tons per hectare in addition to introduction of new technologies like Recirculatory Aqua Culture System and Biofloc Aquaponics, he added. Principal Secretary asked Director Fisheries to seek more funds under beneficiary-oriented components of the scheme besides laying focus on creation of market infrastructure and fish packaging especially value addition to promote trout exports.

Principal Secretary asked the officers to provide benefit to maximum farmers and entrepreneurs besides focusing on establishment of Fisheries FPO’s to promote collaborative cooperative model in Fisheries Sector. He said the District Level Committee constituted under the scheme shall dispose of cases in a limited timeframe and the benefits shall be extended on first come first serve basis. He also asked the officers to extend KCC facility to 100 per cent fish farmers before end September 2020.

Principal Secretary directed officers to stop sale of fish at Departmental sale outlets and promote marketing of fish through private entrepreneurs after following all financial norms in vogue as the primary mandate of Fisheries Department is genetic up gradation of local fish, socio economic development of fish farmers and building of entrepreneurship in the sector. It was also informed in the meeting that financial assistance for construction of 1563 low cost houses has already been approved by GoI and shall be extended to Fishermen of UT of J&K soon. It was informed in the meeting that Rs. 50 crore Action Plan has been framed by the Fisheries department for submission to Government of India after approval by UT Level Approval and Monitoring Committee.

Regarding several complaints received about irregularities in price fixation of trout fish by Fisheries Department for private entrepreneurs, Director clarified that price fixation is only for Departmental sale centres and private entrepreneurs are free to sell their produce as per market forces of demand and supply.