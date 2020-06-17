Govt to develop crop specific agri clusters

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting of State Food Security Mission Executive Committee to review the achievements under National Food Security Mission (NFSM) with special focus on the progress made in the field of Oil Seeds (OS) and Tree Born Oil Seeds (TBO).

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to adopt ‘Cluster Approach’ for assessing the climatic suitability for a crop, developing the required infrastructure, providing necessary ancillary support to farmers, and ensuring proper road connectivity to various markets. “These clusters can further be developed into small areas of excellence for a particular crop”, he added.

The State Food Security Mission Executive Committee under the guidance of the Chief Secretary approved the annual action plan for financial year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 16.53 crores. The Committee approved proposals for undertaking cluster demonstrations, introducing pest tolerant and bio fortified varieties of crops, ensuring soil protection management and post harvest management, besides, providing cropping system based training to the stake holders.

The State Level Sanctioning Committee of RashtriyaKrishiVikasYojana, under the guidance of Chief Secretary approved the annual action plan for financial year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 75 crores.