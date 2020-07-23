Govt to publish 2 coffee table books on Agriculture, allied specialties of UT

Jammu & Kashmir Government is going to bring out two Coffee table books on Agriculture and allied specialties of the Union Territory as part of its exports promotion campaign.

Among the two proposed coffee table books, one would be on Agriculture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and the other exclusively on the Horticulture Sector.

The modalities for the publications were finalized at a meeting of Agriculture & allied sectors chaired by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, here at Civil Secretariat.

It was decided that two coffee table books shall be designed and published, one relating to Agriculture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and the other relating exclusively to the Horticulture Sector.

“These coffee table books are very important and assume great significance in highlighting UT’s march towards development,: the Principal Secretary said. He said the UT’s progress shall be known within and outside the country through such endeavour, which can yield dividends in forms of export and potential.